“The most adorable student energy!”, says Vijay Deverakonda as he promotes his upcoming film Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda recently attended a college event to promote his much-awaited film Kingdom, which has been generating immense buzz among fans. The event saw the actor being showered with adoration and love from the students, who eagerly gathered to meet the star and witness a glimpse of the much-hyped film.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share the excitement from the event, expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming reception. “You make me happy 🥰☺️The most adorable student energy ❤️,”Vijay wrote.

The teaser, which was recently unveiled, after which the AI driven OST has set social media abuzz with its gripping scenes and larger-than-life moments, offering a sneak peek into the world of Kingdom. Vijay’s portrayal of a fierce and determined character has earned praises from the fans. It’s a way Vijay has never been portrayed before and fans can’t contain their happiness as they see him in real life promoting this event!

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom promises to be an epic spectacle, with Vijay Deverakonda playing a pivotal role. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune4 Cinemas in association with Srikara Studios, with Sai Soujanya and Vamsi Krishna as the producers releases in theatres on May 30, 2025.