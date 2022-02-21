The most awaited list of Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 for the nominees of feature films is here

Motion Content Group of Group M, in Collaboration with Film Critics Guild and Vistas Media Capital is here with the 4th edition of Critics Choice Awards to honour the talent in web series, short films and feature films.

Critics’ Choice Awards is a platform that felicitates credible talent of the vast entertainment industry of the country. The upcoming award ceremony releases its most awaited list of nominees across feature films of all languages.

Motion Content Group, Film Critics Guild and Vistas Media Capital’s endeavor is to bring to the audience, a credible awards show that celebrates premium content across genres. The awards are curated by some of India’s best critics ensuring to give the audience a credible Awards show.

Anupama Chopra, Chairperson Film Critics Guild said, “We are thrilled to announce the feature film nominees for the fourth edition of the Indian Critics’ Choice Awards. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the level of artistry and storytelling has not faltered. These awards are a celebration of that indomitable spirit of Indian cinema.”

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia said, “Despite the pandemic, 2021 witnessed incredible output with breakthrough performances. We at Critics’ Choice Awards believe that we truly are at the forefront in identifying and felicitating creators and their craft for the fabulous work put in. It is important to recognize talent and award them for their best efforts. We are delighted to present the nominations for the outstanding work done in 2021. We would like to thank filmmakers, directors, writers, and artists, who have worked extremely hard to give us compelling movies amid unprecedented competition.”

Critics’ Choice Awards is to honour the talent in short films, web series and feature films. The Critics’ Choice Awards is a reliable, language-agnostic, recognition platform that provides unbiased appreciation of creative content in the rapidly growing entertainment industry.

Abhayanand Singh – Group CEO and Co-Founder of Vistas Media Capital, “We take great pride that our entertainment industry has been working throughout the year and the outcome has given us colourful and varied cinema. We are happy to honour artists, technicians and filmmakers across all Indian languages this year.”

Here is the list of nominations of features under the following categories:

BEST FILM

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Amazon Presents Jai Bhim

Meel Patthar

Nayattu

Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham

Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai

Amazon Original Movie Sherni

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

The Disciple

The Great Indian Kitchen

BEST DIRECTOR

Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple

Jeo Baby for The Great Indian Kitchen

Pa. Ranjith for Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai

Raj B. Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Shoojit Sircar for Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham

BEST ACTOR

Adarsh Gourav for The White Tiger

Raj B. Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Ranveer Singh for 83

Suvinder Vicky for Meel Patthar

Vicky Kaushal for Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham

BEST ACTRESS

Geetanjali Kulkarni for Karkhanisanchi Waari

Konkona Sen Sharma for Ajeeb Daastaans

Lijomol Jose for Amazon Presents Jai Bhim

Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen

Vidya Balan for Amazon Original Movie Sherni

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Arun Dravid for The Disciple

Lakshvir Saran for Meel Patthar

Pasupathy for Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai

Rishabh Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Vijay Raaz for Amazon Original Movie Sherni

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Konkona Sen Sharma for Ramprasad ki Tehrvi

Neena Gupta for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Parvathy Thiruvothu for Aarkkariyam

Sampa Mandal for Amazon Original Movie Sherni

BEST WRITING

Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple

Ivan Ayr, Neel Mani Kant for Meel Patthar

Pa. Ranjith, Tamizh Prabha for Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai

Raj B. Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah for Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham

BEST EDITING

Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple

Chandrashekhar Prajapati for Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham

Francies Louis for The Great Indian Kitchen

Praveen Shriyan for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Selva RK for Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai

BEST CINEMATOGRAPY

Avik Mukhopadhyay for Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham

Michal Sobocinski for The Disciple

Murali.G for Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai

P B Shreeyas Krishna for Rocky

Praveen Shriyan for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana