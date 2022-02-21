The most awaited list of Critics’ Choice Awards 2022 for the nominees of feature films is here

Motion Content Group of Group M, in Collaboration with Film Critics Guild and Vistas Media Capital is here with the 4th edition of Critics Choice Awards to honour the talent in web series, short films and feature films.
Critics’ Choice Awards is a platform that felicitates credible talent of the vast entertainment industry of the country. The upcoming award ceremony releases its most awaited list of nominees across feature films of all languages.
Motion Content Group, Film Critics Guild and Vistas Media Capital’s endeavor is to bring to the audience, a credible awards show that celebrates premium content across genres. The awards are curated by some of India’s best critics ensuring to give the audience a credible Awards show.
Anupama Chopra, Chairperson Film Critics Guild said, “We are thrilled to announce the feature film nominees for the fourth edition of the Indian Critics’ Choice Awards. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the level of artistry and storytelling has not faltered. These awards are a celebration of that indomitable spirit of Indian cinema.”
Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia said, “Despite the pandemic, 2021 witnessed incredible output with breakthrough performances. We at Critics’ Choice Awards believe that we truly are at the forefront in identifying and felicitating creators and their craft for the fabulous work put in. It is important to recognize talent and award them for their best efforts. We are delighted to present the nominations for the outstanding work done in 2021. We would like to thank filmmakers, directors, writers, and artists, who have worked extremely hard to give us compelling movies amid unprecedented competition.”
Critics’ Choice Awards is to honour the talent in short films, web series and feature films. The Critics’ Choice Awards is a reliable, language-agnostic, recognition platform that provides unbiased appreciation of creative content in the rapidly growing entertainment industry.
Abhayanand Singh – Group CEO and Co-Founder of Vistas Media Capital, “We take great pride that our entertainment industry has been working throughout the year and the outcome has given us colourful and varied cinema. We are happy to honour artists, technicians and filmmakers across all Indian languages this year.”
Here is the list of nominations of features under the following categories:
BEST FILM
Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Amazon Presents Jai Bhim
Meel Patthar
Nayattu
Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham
Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai
Amazon Original Movie Sherni
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
The Disciple
The Great Indian Kitchen
BEST DIRECTOR
Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple
Jeo Baby for The Great Indian Kitchen
Pa. Ranjith for Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai
Raj B. Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Shoojit Sircar for Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham
BEST ACTOR
Adarsh Gourav for The White Tiger
Raj B. Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Ranveer Singh for 83
Suvinder Vicky for Meel Patthar
Vicky Kaushal for Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham
BEST ACTRESS
Geetanjali Kulkarni for Karkhanisanchi Waari
Konkona Sen Sharma for Ajeeb Daastaans
Lijomol Jose for Amazon Presents Jai Bhim
Nimisha Sajayan for The Great Indian Kitchen
Vidya Balan for Amazon Original Movie Sherni
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Arun Dravid for The Disciple
Lakshvir Saran for Meel Patthar
Pasupathy for Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai
Rishabh Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Vijay Raaz for Amazon Original Movie Sherni
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Anagha Narayanan for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Konkona Sen Sharma for Ramprasad ki Tehrvi
Neena Gupta for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Parvathy Thiruvothu for Aarkkariyam
Sampa Mandal for Amazon Original Movie Sherni
BEST WRITING
Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple
Ivan Ayr, Neel Mani Kant for Meel Patthar
Pa. Ranjith, Tamizh Prabha for Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai
Raj B. Shetty for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah for Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham
BEST EDITING
Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple
Chandrashekhar Prajapati for Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham
Francies Louis for The Great Indian Kitchen
Praveen Shriyan for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Selva RK for Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai
BEST CINEMATOGRAPY
Avik Mukhopadhyay for Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham
Michal Sobocinski for The Disciple
Murali.G for Amazon Presents Sarpatta Parambarai
P B Shreeyas Krishna for Rocky
Praveen Shriyan for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana