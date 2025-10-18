The Motherf**ker with the Hat brings a bold new theatrical experience to Mumbai

Mumbai’s theatre scene is set to get a jolt of energy and emotion as The Motherf**ker with the Hat, the Pulitzer Prize–nominated dark comedy by Stephen Adly Guirgis, takes the stage at NCPA Experimental on October 26 with performances at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM. Directed by Nithin Ram and Aakash Prabhakar, the play promises a rollercoaster of humour, heartbreak, and redemption — all told through Guirgis’ signature blend of wit and realism. Both directors also feature as actors in the play, making this a truly collaborative creative effort.

Set in the chaotic heartbeat of New York City, the play follows Jackie, a recovering addict just out of prison, who is trying to piece his life back together with his childhood sweetheart, Veronica. When he spots an unfamiliar hat in their apartment, it sets off a chain of explosive confrontations, emotional confessions, and darkly comic moments. Through its vivid dialogue and flawed yet deeply human characters, The Motherf**ker with the Hat explores the messy realities of love, temptation, and personal change.

A fast-talking, emotionally charged comedy, The Motherf**ker with the Hat offers audiences a raw and honest portrayal of modern relationships and the constant tug-of-war between hope and self-destruction. With its biting humour and powerful performances, the production is set to be one of the season’s most talked-about plays — bringing a slice of New York’s street-smart soul to Mumbai’s vibrant theatre stage.