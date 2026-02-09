The Mushaira wove words, music and emotions into a memorable cultural evening

The Mushaira emerged as a deeply enriching celebration of poetry, music and shared cultural sensibilities, leaving the audience moved by the power of words and artistic expression. Thoughtfully curated, the evening brought together some of the most respected voices from the world of Urdu poetry, music and performing arts, creating an atmosphere steeped in emotion, nostalgia and creative warmth.

Renowned poets such as Hasan Kamal, Nusrat Mehdi and Rajesh Reddy held the audience spellbound with verses that reflected love, longing, social realities and quiet introspection. Their performances were complemented by powerful recitations from Shakeel Azmi, Altamash Abbas, Kashif Raza, Riyaz Saghar and Tasleem Aarfi, whose poetry bridged classical depth with contemporary thought, earning repeated applause and heartfelt appreciation.

Adding to the richness of the evening was the presence of celebrated personalities from cinema and music, including veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh, iconic singers Jaspinder Narula and Kavita Seth, noted musician Dilip Sen and acclaimed actor Lilliput, among others. Their presence further elevated the evening, underlining the deep bond shared between poetry, music and performance.

What made the mushaira truly special was its intimacy. Each sher felt personal, each pause meaningful, as the audience connected deeply with the emotions being expressed on stage. The space transformed into a collective listening room where silence spoke as loudly as applause.

Reflecting on the evening, Sheeba Lateef, organiser and Managing Director of Trio – Set of Three Arts, said, “The Mushaira is a celebration of heartfelt expression. Seeing poetry, music and storytelling come together so seamlessly reaffirmed our belief in creating platforms where art speaks directly to the soul.”

“We are constantly pushing ourselves to do better and think bigger. With several grand-scale events already taking shape, there is a strong sense of momentum and purpose within the team. This is just the beginning, and the most exciting work is still ahead,” said Altamash Abbas, Chairman, Trio.

“This moment marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Trio. We are stepping into a phase of larger vision and higher impact, where our initiatives will grow in scale, reach and purpose,” said Kashif Raza, Chief Patron.

Presented in association with Trio – Set of Three Arts, the evening stood as a testament to the enduring magic of the mushaira tradition and its ability to unite generations through the timeless power of words.