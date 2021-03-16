The new floating posters of The Married Woman engulf the Mumbai coastline

Trust ALTBalaji to impress and surprise their loyal viewers every time not just with their amazing and enriching content but also their unique promotional show campaigns – the latest web series being ‘The Married Woman’.

In a unique promotional activity for the show, ALTBalaji is credited to be the first streaming platform in India to associate with Broadcoasters – the largest, the first, and the only LED screens on waters in India. With massive and dynamic screens on customized vessels, it is an unmissable medium of messaging, aimed towards every niche of audience.

For the first time in India, the posters of the web series ‘The Married Woman’ will be showcased across the Mumbai city coastline, thereby increasing the awareness and buzz around the show.

The show’s lead actress Ridhi Dogra, who was present at the poster launch activity in Mumbai’s Bandra Reclamation said, “We have heard of floating breakfasts but I am the first one to have a floating poster! It feels incredible. This will go all over the Mumbai coastline – so everyone from Juhu to Versova to Colaba will be able to see this. I am really overwhelmed that we are doing something like this. It feels so amazing to see your show being appreciated all over. I’m happy that ALTBalaji is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the show generates good buzz among the audience even post its launch.”

Keeping in mind the paradigm shift in media consumption, Broadcasters offers creative media solutions that are highly interactive. With a focus on the four E’s – engage, entice, excite, and educate, this platform offers to reach out to the audience with the power of advertising and social messaging. It has chosen Mumbai – the media capital of India, for its first launch of the most exclusive locations, the first, anchored opposite Bandra-Worli Sea Link promenade.

The series, directed by Sahir Raza, features a talented pool of actors like Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra and Imaad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar, and Suhaas Ahuja, among others.