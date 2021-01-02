“The new year of 2021, has me hopeful for a good year professionally”, shares Sunny Singh while promising to have a lot in store for his fans

Sunny Singh has made name for himself with movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, his presence on screen is compelling and his fans look forward to seeing more of it. The actor has commendable talent and promisingly delivers each time.

2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, the actor is hopeful for 2021 to be a great year. He shares, “2020 was a blessing in disguise for all of us, I myself had my time to relax and work on my fitness, spend time with family and close friends. The new year of 2021, has me hopeful for a good year professionally. I brought in the new year with a lot of positivity and a lot of hope. I am thoroughly excited to see the year of 2021 pan out, a lot of exciting things are going to happen soon. I am looking forward to surprise all my fans.

He adds, “My shoot schedules are starting super soon and I cannot wait to reveal exciting news. There’s lots in store, my new years resolution is to grow as an actor with each project I do.”

Sunny has us all excited what’s in store, all his fans are waiting for him to be back with his charisma on screen. We are too looking forward to more of him in 2021. Unlike 2020, his fans can hope for announcements and new projects to be unveiled in 2021.