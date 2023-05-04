The Playback Singer: Chandan Roy Sanyal directed film to feature soundtrack by Mohan Kannan and Abbas Tyrewala

Mohan Kannan will be composing the music for Chandan Roy Sanyal’s next film ‘The Playback Singer’, while Abbas Tyrewala will be penning the lyrics. As music plays a significant role in the film, coming together of these two music stalwarts, combines the raw energy of indie music with the classic charm of old-school vibes, creating a unique amalgamation that perfectly complements the story’s emotional depth and captures its nostalgic essence. The film portrays the struggles and journey of three characters in a musical period romance. Joining Chandan in the lead cast are Anupriya Goenka, known for her performances in Padmaavat, Criminal Justice, and Aashram, and Nidhi Singh, who has impressed audiences with her work in Permanent Roommates, Mismatched, and Apharan.

The album is a celebration of diversity and features a total of six tracks, each with its own distinct flavor. From a soul-stirring ghazal to a romantic ballad and an upbeat Bhojpuri song, the album is a vibrant showcase of different musical genres that perfectly capture the film’s eclectic and multifaceted themes.

Abbas Tyrewala shared “I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with both Chandan Roy Sanyal and Mohan Kannan, in the past. Chandan acted in and Mohan scored the music for one of my films, which unfortunately remains unreleased. Luckily, fate has given us another chance to come together, albeit in slightly different roles. While Chandan will be both on camera and behind it, Mohan will be composing music as a solo music director, not as part of Agnee. It will be fun working with them again — this time, in the capacity of a lyricist, by far my favourite job. Both Chandan and Mohan have a deep understanding and appreciation of music, lyrics, poetry, and the joy of language. I am certain this association will result in a very rich, eclectic and special album.”

Mohan Kannan shared, “As the Music Director of The Playback Singer, I am thrilled to be working on a project that revolves around music – it’s every composer’s dream. Chandan Roy Sanyal and Abbas Tyrewala are not only brilliant creative minds but also good friends, and I believe our understanding of each other will bring out the best in the film’s songs. Pankaj Mamtora and Devansh Patel from Lonestar Films have been incredibly supportive of the entire creative process, and I’m excited to work with them. Our collaboration promises to be a fun-filled ride, and I hope that our joy and enthusiasm will shine through in our music, allowing the audience to enjoy the film as much as we do!”

Chandan Roy Sanyal who will be debuting as a director with this film, shared, “I always wanted to do a romantic musical and being a fan of that genre in hindi films I feel the genre has gone amiss. The Playback Singer brings that musical nostalgia back. I believe that music has the power to evoke emotions and create a deep connection with the audience and our film intends to do just that. This is a story very close to my heart and I’m excited to bring it to life with such an amazing team of talented artists. The music, in particular, is a crucial character that drives the story, and I’m thrilled with the diverse range of tracks that Mohan and Abbas have created for the film. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic of this movie and its timeless music.”

Scheduled to begin shooting in the latter half of the year, ‘The Playback Singer’ is a heartwarming and enchanting tale of a girl’s musical world that fuels her aspirations, her enduring friendships, the man she loves, and the twists of fate that shape her life. With its timeless music and innovative storyline, the film is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. Lonestar Films and Chandan Roy Sanyal Motion Pictures are collaborating to produce the film.