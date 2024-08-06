The Railway Men triumphs at Screenwriters Association Awards with Best Dialogue win

YRF Entertainment & Netflix’s tentpole series, The Railway Men, a thrilling tale of heroism, hope & humanity was honored with the prestigious Best Dialogue award at the Screenwriters Association Awards. This accolade recognizes the exceptional writing that has defined the series and captivated audiences.

Director Shiv Rawail and Writer Aayush Gupta, the brilliant minds behind the series’ sharp and engaging dialogue, were jointly awarded for their outstanding contribution. Their innovative and impactful writing has significantly enriched the storytelling of “The Railway Men,” setting a new benchmark in the industry.

The Screenwriters Association Awards highlight excellence in scriptwriting, and this win underscores the extraordinary talent and dedication of Shiv Rawail and Aayush Gupta. Their work has not only resonated with global audiences but has also been recognized by peers and critics alike.

Homegrown at Yash Raj Films and mentored by none other than Aditya Chopra, debutant director Shiv Rawail, has delivered a global hit series, The Railway Men, for YRF. It is a story of extraordinary heroism demonstrated by the employees of the Indian Railways in Bhopal on the fateful night of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy!

These self-sacrificing individuals rose against all odds and put their lives at risk to save fellow citizens while battling an invisible enemy in the air.

The 4-part mini-series that premiered on November 18, was a runaway success story riding on unanimously positive reviews from media & audiences worldwide!

Inspired by true stories, this gripping series features a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi, among others.

“The Railway Men” continues to receive acclaim for its compelling narrative and strong character development, and this award further cements its place as a standout series.