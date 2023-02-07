The Romantics: Major Hindi film stars do not claim the term Bollywood in Netflix’s docu-series

Major names from the Hindi film industry were seen in the trailer of the much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics voicing their displeasure about the term Bollywood. A tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and its cultural impact on India over the past 50 years, the docu-series sees a number of mega-stars question the identity, ‘Bollywood’, which some say was colloquially given to them by the West.

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Salim Khan to Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema are seen speaking out against the usage of the term ‘Bollywood’ because they don’t feel it’s inclusive of other film industries.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Smriti says, “I was surprised to learn how unanimously people in the industry hate the term Bollywood. But in hindsight it makes perfect sense. Who would want to be defined in the context of a totally different entity, especially with a term that feels reductive and derivative?”

She adds, “The Hindi film industry, and indeed all the regional industries that make up Indian cinema, are juggernauts unto their own. It’s just too bad that the word ‘Bollywood’ is so catchy!”

Netflix, one of the world’s leading entertainment services, in this four-part docu-series, will feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50 years. They will collectively dive into the history of Hindi cinema showcasing YRF’s impact in making the industry and its leading stars a household name globally through its path-breaking and generation-defining films.

Interestingly, the head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’. Hearing him share insights about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series will be a huge highlight for the film fraternity, cinephiles & cinema audiences at large.

The trailer of The Romantics has been appreciated globally. Netflix will release The Romantics on Feb 14, 2023 as a tribute to Yash Chopra, oft regarded as the ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF’s Spy Universe is breaking all records at the global box office. Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film worldwide and has become the biggest all-time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema.

YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise, to name a few. It has also produced landmark content forward iconic hits like Chak De! India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baaraat, etc