The Sabarmati Report declared tax free In Madhya Pradesh by CM Mohan Yadav

Ever since its release, The Sabarmati Report has been creating waves across the nation. The film has brought to light one of the most crucial incidents in India’s history, revealing truths that have never been seen or heard before. It is garnering tremendous love from audiences across the country. Moreover, the Prime Minister of India and other renowned ministers have also praised the film. In yet another remarkable feat, the film has been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by CM Mohan Yadav.

The Sabarmati Report continues to make an impact across the nation. While the film has been receiving immense love and support from audiences everywhere, it has now been declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh. This speaks volumes about how the film has captured the hearts of the masses and established itself as a significant work that must be seen by all.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film is now released in theatres.