The shark of real estate: How Ankush Sayal is building dreams with passion in real estate

In the dynamic and ever-evolving Indian real estate market, where innovation and client satisfaction reign supreme, realtor Ankush Sayal has made his mark with a forward-thinking approach. Recently, he earned the title of ‘Shark of Real Estate’ at an industry event, a recognition of his relentless pursuit of excellence and ability to close high-stakes deals that resonate with luxury, functionality, and aspiration.

Ankush’s story, as showcased on Sony LIV’s Million Dollar Listing India, is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the craft. Produced by Banijay Asia and licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal International Studios, which is part of Universal Studio Group, the show’s Indian adaptation delves into the high-stakes, drama-filled world of luxury real estate. Ankush’s journey, highlighted in this two-time Emmy-nominated series, reflects a mix of passion, grit, and a deep understanding of his clients’ dreams.

One of Ankush’s most remarkable moments on the show was featured in a recent episode, where he skillfully negotiates and initiates discussions for a potential ₹40+ crore deal with the founder of Kati Patang, a rising craft beer brand. This promising development highlights his exceptional commitment and talent in bridging client aspirations with market opportunities

Reflecting on this milestone, Ankush shared, “Real estate, for me, is a ‘Junoon ka Dhandha’—a business fueled by passion. Growing up in a real estate-driven environment, I’ve witnessed the dynamic evolution of the Indian market, which constantly challenges us to think creatively and seize opportunities. My mission has always been to bring structure and innovation to this fast-paced, often unpredictable sector. Being part of Million Dollar Listing India was an incredible experience that allowed us to demystify the world of real estate for a broader audience while sharing our vision for transforming the industry. I’m honoured to have earned the title of ‘The Shark of Real Estate’, a recognition that reflects my relentless drive and strategic approach. I truly embrace the ‘shark’ mindset—bold, adaptable, and always forward-thinking—and I hope to inspire others to pursue this field with the same level of passion and purpose. Together, we can shape a more resilient and innovative real estate landscape.”

Million Dollar Listing India offers viewers an unfiltered look at the high-pressure negotiations and intricate dynamics of luxury real estate. With Ankush Sayal leading the charge, this season has been a whirlwind of excitement, complete with unexpected twists and fierce competition. His relentless drive and strategic approach continue to leave a lasting impact, not just on the show but on the industry at large.