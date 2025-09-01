The Sheroes TV: Chhanv Foundation launches a video platform for feminist dialogue run by acid attack survivors

Chhanv Foundation, the organisation behind Sheroes Hangout Café and the Stop Acid Attacks campaign, proudly launched The Sheroes TV – India’s first video platform for feminist dialogue entirely run by acid attack survivors at a event held at Asmita Theatre Studio, Mumbai.

The platform is a video-based initiative that will be broadcast across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). It will also feature engaging Podcasts and Interviews, Sheroes talk (which is a series of online talks, like TED Talks, but focused on amazing women leaders) and Vox Pop. The team has already hosted conversations with renowned personalities such as Faisal Malik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Anshul Chauhan, Lokesh Mittal and more, setting the tone for thought-provoking discussions on courage, equality, and social change.

The evening opened with a compelling performance of “Dastak” by the renowned Asmita Theatre Group, directed by Arvind Gaur, setting the tone for a conversation on justice, resilience, and change.

The formal proceedings began with inspiring speeches by Alok Dixit (Founder, Chhanv Foundation) and Ashish Shukla (Co-Founder), who traced the journey of Chhanv Foundation, the Sheroes movement, and the Stop Acid Attacks campaign. They were followed by Aseem Trivedi, whose vision and mission inspired the creation of The Sheroes TV, symbolising courage and dialogue-led empowerment.

Following the official launch of the platform, survivors Anshu, Roopa, and Mousumi shared their powerful stories, speaking of the challenges they faced and their determination to rise above them. “They tried to stop us, but we are not stopping,” one survivor stated, embodying the spirit of the movement.

The event concluded with an engaging guest interaction session where celebrated personalities including Vikram Singh Chauhan, Jay Thakkar, Lokesh Mittal, Rajiv Nigam, Sapna Bhavnani, Aisha Khan, Haidar Rizvi, Arvind Gaur, Faisal Khan, and Sheena Chouhan shared their thoughts, lauded the initiative, and expressed their support for the survivors’ journey.

“This is not just the launch of a media platform; this is the beginning of a revolution where survivors become storytellers, changemakers, and leaders of dialogue,” said Alok Dixit.