“The show opens our eyes to the fact that sexual concerns are frequently addressed in light-hearted and entertaining ways” – Vivek Mushran on Dr. Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagyaever

Since its trailer launch, SonyLIV’s dramedy Dr. Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagyaever has been garnering a great buzz with viewers eagerly awaiting the show’s premiere. The series, which is set to stream from July 22nd on the platform, chronicles the life and times of a traveling sex consultant and his various patients. Vivek Mushran plays the character of a businessman with a legacy from his ancestors. With his lack of knowledge and conservative mindset, he rebels against understanding the intimate desires of his son.

Talking about the show focuses on, Vivek Mushran shares his thoughts on how people who talk about sexual issues should be taken seriously. He said, “Nowadays when we read newspapers with columns on sexual issues, we tend to laugh and think it’s amusing, rather than empathize with the individual experiencing the problem. Dr. Arora opens our eyes to the fact that sexual concerns are frequently addressed in light-hearted and entertaining ways. I hope after watching the series, people become more sensitive to realize that what they find amusing is actually a very traumatic experience for the person who is experiencing it”.

Set in Central India, the show features the versatile Kumud Mishra in the lead role. Created by Imtiaz Ali, the show is directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar. Produced by Mohit Choudhary, the show also features Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar, and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles.

Dr. Arora-Gupt Rog Visheshagya to stream from 22nd July only on SonyLIV.