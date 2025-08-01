The Smashing Pumpkins announce debut India performances as a part of Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour

In a monumental announcement for rock enthusiasts across the nation, India’s leading live event company EVA Live proudly presents the Indian debut of legendary alternative rock group The Smashing Pumpkins.

For the first time in the band’s illustrious, genre-defying career, The Smashing Pumpkins will grace Indian stages as part of their global ‘Rock Invasion 2025’ Asia Tour with unmissable concerts head at Transform Arena in Bangalore on 11th October 2025 followed by Jio World Garden in Mumbai on 12th October 2025.

The legendary band’s long-awaited India debut will feature a breathtaking, three-decade career-spanning setlist—acclaimed classics like ‘Tonight, Tonight’, ‘Bullet With Butterfly Wings’, ‘Today’ and ‘1979’ alongside sonic journeys from the band’s innovative works including ‘ATUM’ and the celebrated ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ as well as recent smash hits such as ‘Sighommi’ and ‘Beguiled’. The group’s singular sound, layered with iconic guitar work, haunting lyrics and bombastic energy, is primed to dazzle enthusiasts and first-time listeners alike.

The powerhouse tour will kick off with Japan in September 2025 followed by pit stops in Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Busan, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. Marking a watershed moment, the two-month long extensive tour marks the band’s first time in Asia in over a decade – 12 years in Japan, 15 years in South Korea, and almost 30 years in Thailand – and their first time ever playing in the Middle East and India, making Rock Invasion 2025 a historic moment for longtime fans across the regions.

The Smashing Pumpkins states, “We’re thrilled to be finally coming to India, some 36 years after we started in Chicago. Our music has been unmistakably shaped by this great and mighty culture, and so it will be an hour to play for you: and loudly! For what we hope will be the first of many, many trips to come.”

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live states, “To bring The Smashing Pumpkins to India for the very first time is a landmark achievement for the live music ecosystem in this country. EVA Live is honoured to make this dream a reality for countless rock fans who have waited decades for a moment like this. India is ready to welcome one of alternative rock’s most influential bands, and we promise an unforgettable experience.”

Rock Invasion 2025 will mark the band’s first full-scale tour of Asia in over a decade, offering a rare chance for fans to experience their explosive live performance up close.

Registrations are live on the District App. Tickets for the pre-sale will be exclusively available to Mastercard cardholders in two phases. The first phase will begin from Tuesday, 5th August 2025 at 12PM IST to Thursday, 7th August 2025 at 12PM IST on www.priceless.com/music?country=in. The second phase will start from Thursday, 7th August at 12PM IST to Tuesday, 12th August at 12PM IST exclusively on the District App. Following the pre-sale, general ticket sales will begin on 12th August 2025 at 4:30PM IST. Mastercard cardholders can look forward to exclusive priceless experiences with event tickets, city experiences and artist moments. All tickets will be exclusively available via District by Zomato.