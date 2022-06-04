“The spirituality that she has carried in her singing with utmost passion till the end, is truly a big learning” – Arijit Singh about his learnings from Lata Mangeshkar

Many big names from the industry were seen showing their love for the Melody Queen, Lata Mangeshkar on her tribute show, ‘Naam Reh Jayegaa’. It’s so intriguing to experience different shades of Lata Ji’s life and songs from renowned personalities and now while taking the journey ahead, one more prominent name from the music industry, Arijit Singh, was seen joining the voyage to share his thoughts and learning that he admired from Lata Ji.

Arijit Singh is a voice of this era who has been admired by the millions. His soulful voice is ruling the music industry now with some of the trendiest songs. The singer himself has a huge fan base around the globe and is a big-time fan of Lata Ji, which was recently witnessed when he came on the stage of ‘Naam Reh Jayegaa’ to share his love for Lata Ji.

The show was remarked as ‘Arijit Singh Special’, where he was seen sharing the learnings from the legendary singer. He said “There is a lot you can learn from her songs. The spirituality that she has carried in her singing with utmost passion till the end, is truly a big learning. She used to sing complex songs with such ease that it is amazing. When you listen to the song it seems like it’s such an easy song but when you try singing it then you realize how difficult it is. She never presented herself as a great singer she always sang like a common man. technically there is a lot u can learn from her”.

Everyone has an attachment to the songs of Lata Ji, and so does Arijit. It is not less than any dream for him to be on such a prestigious stage and share his feelings attached to her. While speaking about the emotions that are donned in Lata Ji’s songs, Arijit shared “She is like Rabindranath Tagore. How he wrote everything and he wrote on every emotion no matter what book you pick up there is something that you find relatable. Lataji’s songs are like that only, no matter any song you pick up, you will always find something that you can relate to, she has sung songs in every emotion you can think of. It’s a blessing we have her”.

With StarPlus’ 8 episode series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, eighteen of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar! Each episode airs on star plus at 7 pm, every Sunday.