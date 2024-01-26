The Trident: Director Vikramaditya Motwane and producer Nikhil Dwivedi to bring India’s most audacious naval and maritime war operation as a BIG screen spectacle

Director Vikramaditya Motwane is all set to bring India’s most audacious Naval and Maritime War Operation called The Trident. The yet-to-be-titled film is said to be a big-screen spectacle. This epic is going to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi who is currently in talks with IMAX to come on board as a partner, ensuring a cinematic experience that does justice to the magnitude of this epic saga. Details about the cast have still been kept under wraps and we can’t wait to unfold more about the film.

The story, tentatively known as Operation Trident, revolves around one of the most successful maritime war operations of the Indian Navy. Here a contingent of Naval bravehearts bombed the Karachi port and changed the course of the 1971 Bangladesh war for liberation. The operation was executed under the command of Babrubhan Yadav and Admiral Nanda.

As per close sources, 2 superstars have already been approached to play the respective parts of Yadav and Nanda. They have given their consent in principle.

While the film is still in its initial stage, the pre-production has already started and the film is slated to go on floors by April 2024.