The Unknown Number: Actress Nishigandha Wad’s heart-warming short film is now out

FNP Media has always been known for delivering a fantastic blend of content and entertainment value. This time, the audience will be treated to a new story. The content must work in unison with the celebrity appeal. They need stories with an instant connection that audiences can emotionally invest in. The makers released the short film ‘The Unknown Number’ in which Nishigandha Wad and Gaurav Bisht will be seen in lead roles and This film has been beautifully directed by Jatin Chanana.

Talking about the film, director Jatin Chanana says, The Unknown Number is a beautiful story of human emotions. The script moved me to tears when I read it first and I am sure it will find a way through the audience’s heart too. The Unknown Number is an extension of one of the many heart-wrenching stories we witnessed during pandemic times but it does leave you with hope and positivity to go through life.

Speaking about his collaboration, producer Vikaas Gutgutia states “We are thrilled to share that FNP Media’s much-awaited film “The Unknown Number” releases today. The short film is a beautiful directorial by Jatin Chanana that instantly connects with the audience with a strong storyline. Starring Nishigandha Was and Gaurav Bisht in the lead, the film is all set to entertain worldwide. It’s a great motivation for us that the film is so well received by our audience since the day its teaser was out. I would like to congratulate the entire cast and crew of the film whose a part of the journey of “The Unknown Number” and truly believes that hard work pays.

“The Unknown Number” has been trending ever since it was released on FNP Media’s YouTube channel. The kind of love it has been receiving just a few hours of being launched, shows that film made with honestly always reaches out to everyone.

The short film ‘The Unknown Number’ is a classic example of every department working in tandem and getting it right.