The untold story behind Amaal Mallik’s Yeh Awarapan

For Amaal Mallik, ‘Yeh Awarapan’ is more than just a song, it is an intensely personal reflection of the pain, suffering and heartbreak he has experienced over the years.

Speaking about the making of the track during a session of Sony Music India’s Bread, Butter & Jam, Amaal shared, “I have poured all of my 35 years of pain into this one song.”

He revealed that the emotional weight of the track was so intense that even he found it difficult to replicate it, having channelled years of deeply buried heartbreak and pain into his rendition. The emotional impact of ‘Yeh Awarapan’ was equally apparent in his family’s first reaction, with both his father and brother Armaan Malik left stunned by its depth. Armaan told him that it was the first time he felt a song could genuinely challenge any singer, given the sheer emotional intensity it demands to perform.

Amaal also shared that his family has always been his first audience when it comes to his music. “Whenever I work on any song, it is first heard by my dad and Armaan. My mother prefers to hear the complete song, she doesn’t like the demo versions”, he said, highlighting how closely his family has been part of his creative journey.

Awarapan 2 is now playing in cinemas, with the film’s music resonating strongly with audiences. The soundtrack has not only rekindled nostalgia and renewed love for the iconic original tracks but has also garnered appreciation for its fresh additions, striking a balance between the familiar and the new.