The voice of Anek is all set to take the nation by storm

One of the most awaited political action thrillers, Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ is making headlines with every drop of its beat. The trailer of the film has been released and is currently raging high with its intriguing tagline ‘Jeetega Kaun?… Hindustan’. After the release of Anek’s enticing trailer, the audience is ready to groove on the latest rap song.

The upcoming song will fire up your soul and will make you want to groove to the fast rap, cool beats, and powerful lyrics, with the same vision in mind, just as Anek.

The song is sung by the powerhouse singer, Sunidhi Chauhan, and the lyrics and music are given by Shakeel Azmi and Anurag Saikia, respectively. The video will feature Sunidhi Chauhan and Andrea Kevichusa who are choreographed by Sneha Singh.

While speaking about the song, Andrea Kevichusa, who will be featuring in the music video said “While speaking about the song, Andrea Kevichusa, who will be featuring in the music video said “It was a great experience as this is the first music video l have been in. With the voice of Sunidhi, the song has become even more powerful and upbeat. ”

Talking about the same, director Anubhav Sinha said “The voice of ANEK is a musical rendition of the messaging of film. It is Hindustan Ki Awaz. Sunidhi has delivered the song with full power. Her energy has made the song establish the idea of the film.”

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on 27th May 2022.