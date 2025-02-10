The Waking of a Nation teaser: Ram Madhvani created series to start streaming on Sony LIV from 7th March

Sony LIV is set to bring a lesser-known chapter of history to life with its upcoming fictional show The Waking of a Nation , a gripping series created and directed by National Award-winning and International Emmy nominated filmmaker Ram Madhvani . The show will stream from 7th March only on Sony LIV.

Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kantilal Sahni played by Taaruk Raina , a lawyer, is thrust into a web of colonial deceit. As the Hunter commission distorts history to serve the ruling empire, Kantilal grapples with racism, erasure, and the fight for truth. Bound by an unshakable childhood friendship, Kantilal and his companions (Sahil Mehta as Ali Allahbaksh, Bhawsheel Singh as Hari Singh Aulakh and Nikita Dutta as Poonam, Hari’s wife), despite clashing ideologies, unravel a conspiracy that reshapes their fate. In a world where justice is a mirage, will they expose the hidden truths or be consumed by them?

Speaking about the show, creator-director Ram Madhvani shared , “I have always been deeply interested in colonialism and, by extension, the issues of racism and prejudice. Questions surrounding cultural, linguistic, social, and artistic colonization have long troubled me. As I was contemplating my next project, I knew it had to be rooted in our past, in the British Raj, and in our freedom struggle. That’s when the idea for The Waking of a Nation came to life. Thanks to Sony LIV, we now have an exciting show that combines a courtroom drama with the powerful story of three friends and how India became India.”

Produced by *Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani under the Ram Madhvani Films banner , the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh, Alex Reece, and Paul McEwan amongst others. Written by Shantanu Srivastava and Shatrujeet Nath and Ram Madhvani , the show promises a compelling blend of historical intrigue, friendship, and the power struggles that shaped the massive investigation.

Get ready for The Waking of a Nation, streaming exclusively on Sony LIV from 7th March!