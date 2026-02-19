The Wardrobe: Is Divya Agarwal playing a ghost in the film

Raj Gavali Production has unveiled the intriguing first-look poster of its upcoming supernatural thriller The Wardrobe, and fans are already asking — is Divya Agarwal playing a ghost in the film?

Directed by Saurabhh Chaubey, the horror thriller also stars Rajniesh Duggall in a pivotal role. The poster features a chilling image of a mysterious woman emerging from an old, half-open wooden wardrobe wrapped in creeping vines. Dressed in a blood-stained white gown and surrounded by a smoky, shadow-filled backdrop, Divya’s eerie appearance strongly hints at a ghostly character.

The bold red glow radiating from inside the wardrobe adds to the supernatural vibe, leaving audiences curious about the nature of her role. While the makers have kept key plot details under wraps, the haunting visual has sparked speculation that Divya may be portraying a restless spirit central to the story.

Divya, who rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT, MTV Ace of Space currently is in The Shadow house, makes her Bollywood debut with The Wardrobe. The film is produced by Jyoti Raj Gavali and co-produced by Raj Gavali.

Slated for a theatrical release on April 24, 2026, The Wardrobe promises suspense, psychological twists, and supernatural chills. But the big question remains — is Divya Agarwal truly playing a ghost, or is there a deeper mystery waiting to unfold?