‘Theatre Mein Bawal Mach Jai’: Fans Demand Raktanchal Movie After Mirzapur’s Big-Screen Transition

The Mirzapur franchise has established itself as one of the most celebrated crime dramas to emerge from the OTT space, building a massive fan following around its characters, particularly Pankaj Tripathi’s iconic Kaleen Bhaiya. Following the theatrical release of Mirzapur: The Movie and its strong response at the box office, fans of another popular crime saga, Raktanchal, are now taking to social media with a demand of their own: a theatrical film adaptation of the series. Set against the backdrop of Purvanchal’s crime and political landscape, Raktanchal has developed its own loyal audience, with Kranti Prakash Jha’s Vijay Singh emerging as one of its most recognised characters.

One fan drew a direct parallel between the two franchises, writing, “#Mirzapur fans ko #KaleenBhaiya big screen par mil gaya, ab #Raktanchal fans ki baari hai! #VijaySingh ko theatre mein dekhna hai boss. #KrantiPrakashJha ka woh swag aur intensity 70mm par alag hi level ki lagegi 🔥” The post captures the growing sentiment among fans who believe Vijay Singh’s commanding presence could translate into a larger-than-life theatrical experience, with Kranti Prakash Jha reprising the role.

Another fan expanded the demand to the wider ensemble, posting, “#KaleenBhaiya ko bade parde par dekh liya, ab #VijaySingh ki baari hai bass 😭 #Raktanchal ka pura world, #KrantiPrakashJha, #NikitinDheer, #VikramKochhar… sabko theatre mein chahiye. This can be MASSIVE!” The tweet highlights how fans are not just calling for Vijay Singh’s return but are also keen to see the larger Raktanchal universe and its ensemble cast receive a theatrical treatment.

The demand has also been expressed through a more direct call for an announcement, with one netizen writing, “Raktanchal movie announcement is the only announcement I want right now.🔥 Kranti Prakash Jha’s Vijay Singh has the kind of screen presence that was MADE for theatres. Bring back the cast and let this universe explode on the big screen!” The enthusiasm reflects the enduring recall value of Vijay Singh and the appetite among viewers for another large-scale crime saga on the big screen.Are bhai, #Mirzapur wala #PankajTripathi urf #KaleenBhaiya bada parda pe aa gaya, ab Raktanchal wala #VijaySingh ke number baa! #KrantiPrakashJha ke #VijaySingh ke entry theatre me ho jai na, ta poora hall hil jai!

Another fan summed up the comparison with Mirzapur in a distinctly Purvanchali voice, writing, “#Mirzapur film itna dhamal macha sakta hai ta #Raktanchal ka kaa dosh baa? Vijay Singh ke theatre me laaiye, Kranti Prakash Jha ke entry pe ta seeti rukbe wala naikhe! 🔥🔥” For fans, the theatrical success of one OTT crime franchise has sparked renewed interest in seeing Raktanchal make a similar transition. #Mirzapur: The Movie has opened the door and now I NEED #Raktanchal: The Movie. Imagine #VijaySingh, #WaseemKhan and that entire world getting a theatrical scale. #KrantiPrakashJha & #NikitinDheer on the big screen? TAKE MY MONEY

With social media increasingly buzzing around the possibility, the demand is clear: fans want to see Raktanchal move beyond its streaming legacy and experience Vijay Singh, Waseem Khan, Sanki Pandey and the show’s larger world on the big screen.

#Mirzapur fans ko #KaleenBhaiya big screen par mil gaya, ab #Raktanchal fans ki baari hai! #VijaySingh ko theatre mein dekhna hai boss. #KrantiPrakashJha ka woh swag aur intensity 70mm par alag hi level ki lagegi 🔥 — kk💯✨ (@CacceeKk) September 28, 2026

Raktanchal movie announcement is the only announcement I want right now.🔥 Kranti Prakash Jha's Vijay Singh has the kind of screen presence that was MADE for theatres. Bring back the cast and let this universe explode on the big screen! — mairakhan (@mairakhan0h) September 28, 2026

#Mirzapur film itna dhamal macha sakta hai ta #Raktanchal ka kaa dosh baa? Vijay Singh ke theatre me laaiye, Kranti Prakash Jha ke entry pe ta seeti rukbe wala naikhe! 🔥🔥 — Bhavia (@Bhavia97) September 28, 2026

#Mirzapur: The Movie has opened the door and now I NEED #Raktanchal: The Movie. Imagine #VijaySingh, #WaseemKhan and that entire world getting a theatrical scale. #KrantiPrakashJha & #NikitinDheer on the big screen? TAKE MY MONEY — Ayaan Oberoi (@AyaanOberoi01) September 28, 2026

If #Mirzapur can make that jump from a series to the big screen and give fans #KaleenBhaiya in all his larger-than-life glory, then why not Raktanchal? #VijaySingh deserves that cinematic treatment! 🔥 — Aarav Malhotra (@AaravMalhotra09) September 28, 2026