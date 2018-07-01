“There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned song. It’s just a good or bad song”, says Aamir Khan as he advises Pritam about Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi

It was only a few days ago when the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha dropped the first look of their forthcoming song ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’ featuring the relationship of Rupa and Laal starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Today, the makers took to their social media and shared a clip of Aamir Khan advising Pritam about their to-be-released song ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’. In the video, we can spot Aamir Khan sharing his words of wisdom to the anxious Pritam. Aamir, who can be spotted in the bearded look, says “I think you are scared that this is old-fashioned music since you have mentioned it a few times. Forget all your worries. There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned. There is only good and bad music. Be honest about what is required at that moment”.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is yet to reveal the name of the singer but now we are certain that the music has been given by Pritam. It’s safe to say that Aamir is about to release some old-fashioned romantic song on 24th June, 11 Pm. The last two songs from the Laal Singh Chaddha – ‘Kahani’ and ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’ has touched the core of the music fans. The makers of the film have released both the songs without a music video, putting singers, musicians, technicians, and lyricists in the spotlight.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.