“There’s global content in your palms” – Yami Gautam Dhar about the challenges that make an impact on OTT

Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the finest actresses of this generation who has made her mark in the industry with her consistently flawless performances. Her recently released OTT films, be it ‘A Thursday’, ‘Dasvi’, ‘Lost’ and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga have profoundly made her rule the digital viewing content arena and also gave evidence of her eye for picking up varied and impactful content. With every film, the actress brought an impactful subject and very efficiently nourished them with her brilliant acting. However, it’s indeed a challenge for her to make an impact on OTT with different parameters keeping in mind the evaluate the success of the film.

Recently, in an interview, Yami shared her thoughts about different kind of challenges that comes on the way to making an impact on OTT with films. She said, ” With OTT, there are different parameters through which you get to know about your film’s performance, like how many people watched the film, how many of them watched the whole film, and how many left it midway. There’s global content in your palms, so it becomes challenging to make an impact on the audience with your work. It means a lot to me when I could do that with films like A Thursday and Lost.”

If we look at Yami’s last 4 OTT releases, every film was well received by the audience and the critics and left its mark on the national and International front. ‘A Thursday’ was one of the most-watched pieces of content on the OTT platform last year, in ‘Dasvi’ Yami stepped into a very different role and received a lot of praise from the audience and the critics alike, and coming ‘Lost’ that had its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival on September 22, 2022, and Asian premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Goa. Recently, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ was the most-viewed Indian film globally on Netflix having earned more than 46K votes. All these stand as strong proof of Yami’s eye for quality content that has today made her filmography loaded with such amazing films.

Having ruled the OTT arena, Yami has an exciting slate of upcoming films including ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.