“There’s no way anyone can watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi and not be Team Antara!”, say fans for Rakul Preet Singh

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is here to serve a perfect mix of laughter, drama, and full-on Bollywood masala entertainment! The film delivers an engaging and fun-filled ride, packed with all the elements that make Bollywood comedies a fan favorite.The film brings back that feel-good, entertaining vibe that fans have been craving, making it a complete joyride for movie lovers.

And at the center of all the madness is Rakul Preet Singh as Antara Khanna—an absolute delight to watch! She brings charm, wit, and effortless energy to her role, making Antara the heart of the film. Rakul’s screen presence is electrifying, her comic timing is spot-on, and she completely owns every frame she’s in.

Fans can’t get enough of her performance, and their reactions say it all!

“#MereHusbandKiBiwi

The film has EVERYTHING—Laughter, Drama, and most importantly, a MAZEDAAR SCREENPLAY that brings back those ICONIC 2000s Bollywood ROM-COM vibes

Specially For #RakulPreetSingh 💗✨

Your acting always The best 🙌💯

@Rakulpreet”

“OMG, #RakulPreet as #Antara is pure magic! She looked gorgeous, owned every scene, and made us fall in love with her character. She’s the true QUEEN of this film! 👑✨ #MereHusbandKiBiwi”

“Rakul Preet Singh just proved why she’s the ultimate rom-com queen! Her energy, screen presence, and comic timing in #MereHusbandKiBiwi were top-notch. The film was 10x better because of her! #RakulPreetSingh”

“There’s no way anyone can watch #MereHusbandKiBiwi and not be Team #Antara! Rakul Preet was the heart of the film—so secure, so refreshing, and SO entertaining! Loved every bit of her performance! ❤️🔥#rakulpreetsingh”

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ also stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar,Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal in pivotal roles. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the refreshing comedy releases in theatres on 21st February 2025.