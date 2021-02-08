These pictures prove that Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes is one of the hottest & most stylish shows of this season!

The action-packed ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s latest offering ‘Bang Baang – The Sound of Crimes’ certainly set true on the audience’s expectation of being one of the biggest shows of the season. Surprisingly, the style-high quotient caught our eyes that every frame and more so- the lead actors Mr. Faisu and Ruhi, brought with this show. From high street fashion to beautiful ethnic silhouettes, racer chic vibe to dapper- Bang Baang indeed became one of the hottest and most stylish shows of this season.

In one of the shots, Ruhi can be seen at her office wearing a chic turtleneck in beige. In another image, Faisu and Ruhi channel their breezy vibes in relaxed and casual wear, hand in hand. From their boots to their layered coats, Faisu and Ruhi served themselves as the style icons with Bang Baang.

Riding their way through in yet another breezy and refreshing outfits, Ruhi and Faisu both, donned some printed costumes. In another sequence, Faisu’s olive bomber jacket truly set the season’s hot-pick right. And, so did Ruhi’s feathered powder-coloured ethnic lehenga. The uber-cool jackets and ‘raising the temperature’ crop tops, stayed the casual picks through the show, and here, we are taking some inspiration from them.

The show was released recently, and the audience has genuinely gone all gaga over the action-laden sequences and the chemistry between Faisu and Ruhi. The tracks had already created a buzz ahead of the release, and so did the dhamakedar dialogues. The show is all set to mark itself as the most appealing and entertaining watching experience. The impactful dialogues like ‘Entry late hui toh kya solid honi chahiye’, among others, have been trending amongst fans.

‘Bang Baang’ definitely is an action and thrill extravaganza for the quintessential entertainment lovers. The original web-series involves mystery, suspense, dhamakedaar action, and youth drama loads amidst deep-lying secrets that unravel one by one.

The fresh and new talents Ruhi and Mr. Faisu have performed par excellence. Their sizzling chemistry and dedication to their respective roles made Bang Baang the biggest show. Produced by Akshay BP Singh and directed by Shraddha Pasi Jairath, Bang Baang is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.