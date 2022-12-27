“They couldn’t withstand a strong, calm and sensible personality”, says Ankit Gupta’s friend Dishita Chaudhary

Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta has been the freshers sensation this season. The actor who has been unfairly evicted from the reality show has managed to leave the nation’s shaken up post his eviction. Now friend Dishita Choudhary has spoken up against the unjust decision of the makers. Read on to know what she said.

Dishita, who has been Ankit’s voice of support while he was inside the Bigg Boss house, spoke up about the unfair move from the makers when they decided to hand over the decision of elimination to the housemates who were recently seen planning and plotting against Ankit. Given the planning and plotting it was quite obvious that Ankit would be there first choice for elimination and his exit left the viewers heartbroken.

Talking about the unfair eviction Dishita says, “it’s surely looks like they can’t which stand a strong calm and sensible personality- so then what can we expect? This is such an unfair eviction and Ankit deserves to be right there in the Bigg Boss house! This was not justified and he deserves to be one of the finalists of the show given his phenomenal personality”.

Ankit has been one of the most trending contestants this season and has gained a massive amount of followers during this journey.