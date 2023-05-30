“They will get to see a newer side” – Rajesh Kumar on his character in Amazon miniTVs new season of Yeh Meri Family

Amazon miniTVs 90s family drama ‘Yeh Meri Family’ brilliantly portrays the essence of 90s golden era filled with nostalgia, resonating with the experiences of every 90s kid. Currently streaming on Amazon miniTV, the series takes us to the picturesque city of Lucknow during the winter and is receiving immense love from the audience. Starring Juhi Parmar, Hetal Gada and Anngad Raaj in pivotal roles, the series also features popular TV Actor and comedian Rajesh Kumar portraying the character of Sanjay Awasthi, a typical 90s father.

Rajesh spoke candidly about how the simplicity and 90s nostalgic vibe of show made him say yes to it. He shared, “So, what made me say yes is definitely the simplicity of it and the storytelling of it, the nostalgic part of it, and definitely an opportunity to relive the 90s. So, there was no reason to say no to it. It is amazing to be a part of the Yeh Meri Family.” Talking about what makes this season different from the previous one, he said, “It’s all about storytelling. Why is it different is because it has been shot very simply and executed very simply. The performances are simple, the characters are simple. When you have all kinds of work happening around you, there’s a word to it. It’s ‘extraordinary.’ Not one word. It’s ‘extra ordinary.’ The moment you extra-ordinary, that means you are the most simple person on this planet. So, this is truly extra-ordinary.”

Describing his character, he expressed his views on how audience will see him in a distinctive yet relatable avatar. “As a character, definitely, you will get to see me in a different way where I am not trying to do something but I am at ease. They will see mera theheraav. They will see the pace of my character through my performance where it is very much at ease. We are not rushing to finish off our line or to meet the deadline. So, they will get to see a newer side, the way I deliver the line. They will not find anything odd or that we are forcing any content or any scene on them. We are just living in the moment in the episode”, Rajesh said.

It’s time to live life to the fullest and enjoy each and every moment with Yeh Meri Family. Created by The Viral Fever, the series is currently available on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for absolutely free.