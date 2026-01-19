“This allows me to explore a different shade of my craft” – Tahir Raj Bhasin on leading Vikram Phadnis’ new project with Saiyami Kher

Tahir Raj Bhasin has kicked off his year on a high note. Earlier this month, he began shooting for Vikram Phadnis’ new project, marking the designer-filmmaker’s first directorial venture in Hindi. Tahir shared a series of photos announcing the commencement of the project, though details about the film remain tightly under wraps.

Expressing his gratitude towards Phadnis, Tahir said he’s excited about a part that pushes him out of his comfort zone.

“It’s truly rewarding to begin the year immersed in work, and this project with Vikram Phadnis feels particularly special. I’m grateful to be part of a story that steps away from the familiar and asks something new of me as an actor. The material allows me to explore a different shade of my craft while telling a clutter-breaking story, which is always what I look for. I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with the audience,” he shared.

This marks Phadnis’ third directorial venture overall. Meanwhile, Tahir is coming off a hat-trick of successes with Special Ops 2, where he played a menacing antagonist. Prior to that, he featured in the hit series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Sultan of Delhi.