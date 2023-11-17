“This appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me with the Tiger franchise!” – Salman Khan

One of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars, Salman Khan, is happy to be scripting another success story with Tiger 3! The YRF Spy Universe film had a superb hold at the box office on Thursday, a normal working day, as it collected 188.25 crore nett in India & crossed 300 gross worldwide in just 5 days!

Salman says, “I have immense pride in being an action hero and I’m fortunate that people have loved me in this avatar in so many films. It feels great to taste success again and again with this genre because it is not an easy genre of cinema to please people with. You have to constantly reinvent and give audiences something new that they haven’t seen with each action film.”

He adds, “So, I’m grateful for the love that they have showered on me over the years and also for the love that they have given to my Tiger franchise! I have played the role of super-spy Tiger three times now. So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me. It is a character for which I have put my body on the line every single time. I have actually given it my all. So, the success of these films are also very personal to me.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra & directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is running successfully in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.