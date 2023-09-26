This Daughter’s Day, Kiara Advani urges parents to talk to their sons about periods

Kiara Advani, India’s leading superstar has captivated audiences with her stellar performances in Bollywood and Tollywood. She stands as the quintessential youth icon and a role model for millions across India.

This Daughter’s Day, the actress took to her Instagram profile to urge her fans especially parents to talk to their sons about periods from an early age to normalize conversations around periods as part of her association with Stayfree, India’s leading menstrual hygiene brand.

Through an Instagram post, Kiara highlighted the importance of parents having open conversations with their sons about menstruation and tell them #itsJustPeriod, championing healthy period conversations for both, girls and boys.