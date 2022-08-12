This Independence week, &pictures presents the channel premiere of The Kashmir Files

This Independence week, &pictures presents a stirring cinematic experience that unfurls voices from the pages of history with the channel premiere of The Kashmir Files. A thought-provoking film that got the entire nation and beyond to echo the sentiments with equal intensity, The Kashmir Files featured moving performances on the bedrock of powerful storytelling.

This year, we not only celebrate the 75 glorious years of India’s Independence and the spirited voices of the youth but also the third anniversary of the abolishment of Article 370 with The Kashmir Files. So, get ready for the &pictures Saturday Premiere Party as it’s not only going to present a box office marvel but also going to propel unbeaten courage to celebrate the Independence week. Tune in to &pictures for the channel premiere of The Kashmir Files on 13th August at 8pm.

Aligning with the country-wide emotions this Independence week, The Kashmir Files is a must-watch for the viewers for several reasons. The film correlates with the fearless spirit of the youth today that voices out the stories of Kashmiri pandits. Directed by ace filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, the film is helmed by path-breaking artists such as Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithoon Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and more. This wonderful piece of art not only untangles the strands of history but weaves a moving story as an ode to their sufferings.

Director Vivek Agnihotri quotes, “The Kashmir Files is genuinely a ‘people’s movie. Even though the film did not have conventional marketing, it was highly supported by fans, especially through social media and that shows the power of genuine storytelling. We knew that bringing the story of the Kashmir genocide to the big screen would not be an easy task, it had to be approached with extreme sensitivity. We have extremely talented actors who are part of the film, and what we, as a team, have tried to do is get viewers to revisit this event in Indian history through a raw/real narrative.”

Talking about the process of making the film, Pallavi Joshi said, “Vivek and I spent four years on the film, and three years on the research. We went down to victims’ houses, interviewed them, sat with them, and ate with them. Apart from my experience of being a producer for the film, my role was also really different from what I’ve done in the past. I’ve mostly done positive roles, so this came as a welcome change for me. This is a story that needed to be told in all dimensions, with great fidelity, and a super-strong portrayal of every character.”

The Kashmir Files tells the story of Kashmiris in the voice of Kashmir. A thoughtful series of interviews and conversations that uncoil the tragic events of the past. The story is intertwined with the life of Pushkarnath, a Kashmiri Pandit who lived his days fighting for the rights of Kashmiris.