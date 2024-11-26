“This is the era of the violent hero” – Tahir Raj Bhasin

In recent years, cinema and OTT have seen a paradigm shift in the portrayal of heroes, with a rise in morally complex, violent protagonists. These characters are no longer just ‘good’ or ‘evil’ but are flawed individuals driven by personal justice, revenge, or survival. One such character is Vikrant, played by Tahir Raj Bhasin in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. In Season 2, he is a man of many shades, Tahir’s nuanced performance adds depth to this character, who is not just a victim of circumstance but an active participant in his own fate.

The rise of “anti-heroes” in films like Salar,Animal etc reflects this shift. While not always likable, these characters are compelling because they embody the darker, more complex aspects of human nature. Their violence often mirrors their inner turmoil or the hostile environments they navigate.

Tahir Raj Bhasin’s portrayal of Vikrant stands out for its ability to balance the character’s violence with vulnerability, making him a truly multi-dimensional figure.

Tahir said “Vikrant is caught between desire and desperation, love and vengeance, making him an irresistible force in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. His journey through two seasons of helplessness, guilt, redemption, and the harsh realities of life resonates with viewers because, in his vulnerability, they see the complexity of the human spirit. The love and adulation the character has received is incredibly gratifying for me as an actor. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 is a testament to how audiences are drawn to characters who, though deeply flawed, offer something raw and real—an exploration of who we can become when pushed to our limits. In season one Vikrant is a victim of his circumstances, in season two he takes the reins and fights fire with fire. The fine moral line he balances makes him the flawed hero who must either fight for love or perish. The ‘violent hero’ is here to stay, especially today when the audience appreciate stories that push boundaries. This is the era of the ‘violent hero’.”

He adds, “This fascination with morally complex, violent heroes reflects a broader trend in both cinema and OTT, where protagonists are defined not just by their goodness, but by their imperfections, struggles, and choices. Characters like Vikrant resonate in this era, where the line between hero and anti-hero is blurred, and audiences are more willing to embrace stories that reflect the messy, unpredictable nature of real life. Today people want a heightened experience when they watch content. Emotions are pitched up. Characters have less inhibitions. That’s the world we are living in which is why there is such an acceptance of morally questionable heroes, whose actions are violent but who often have a heart of gold.”

The success of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 further attests to the growing demand for such characters. Audiences no longer seek simple heroes but crave stories that explore real human struggles, where right and wrong are often difficult to distinguish.