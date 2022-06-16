This is what directors Laxman Utekar and Aanand L Rai find common in Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses today. Her optimism, demeanor, and aura have always attracted a large number of fans and there is no doubt why she is a fan favorite. Not only is Sara a talented actress but is a versatile one. She never misses a chance to play different characters who are rich and rooted in the grass. Currently, the actress is enjoying a busy year with several films and ventures in the pipeline.

Recently, Sara’s upcoming project director, Laxman Utekar talks about how the actress is a director’s actor. He says “It has been a fantastic experience working with Sara Ali Khan. She is a director’s actor. You can mold her the way you want and she will not ask a single question. She will follow your instructions properly. She has done a fantastic job in the film.”

While Aanand L Rai tells a leading magazine, “The day I met Sara I knew she was the one. We knew it was a very difficult casting because we needed an actor who is very young with that natural innocence. But at the same time she had to have the restlessness and then understand the complexity of the character. This is very rare to get in one actor. To have the innocence and still have the maturity to understand the character. Sara comes with all this. She has a childlike quality and yet has a lot of maturity for her age.”

Meanwhile, this is the first time Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be coming together for a movie. Their fresh chemistry is one of the exciting verticals of their forthcoming film. Talking about the same the director mentioned that it would be interesting to bring Vicky and Sara together on screen. His instinct felt that their pairing is fresh for viewers’ eyes and that their personalities would suit each other.

Sara’s last venture ‘Atrangi Re’ gave Bollywood one of the best films of the year. The actress was seen sharing a great bond with the cast and the director of the film. Similarly, Sara shares a close-knitted bond with Laxman Utekar, proving that she is a director’s actor.

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.