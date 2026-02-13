This Valentine’s Day: Here are the top power couples of Bollywood

Love is in the air, and this Valentine’s Day, it’s not just hearts these Bollywood couples are winning. In India’s evolving brand landscape, celebrity couples have become powerful brand assets in their own right. From fashion and fitness to lifestyle, travel, and sustainability, these duos don’t just endorse brands; they embody them.

Here’s a look at Bollywood’s most loved brand couples and what makes each of them irresistible to advertisers.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

High on glamour and individuality, Ranveer and Deepika are a marketer’s dream. From luxury fashion to wellness and self-care, their electric chemistry, contrasting personalities, and global appeal make them one of the most bankable couples for premium, high-impact campaigns.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao is known for performances loved by both audiences and critics, consistently standing out for his choice of meaningful work. Patralekhaa, a strong actor and performer turned producer, has delivered impactful roles in CityLights, IC 814, and Phule.

Together, they represent authenticity, talent, and credibility, making them a natural fit for brands that value substance and trust.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Graceful, grounded, and consistent, Virat and Anushka represent trust and balance. Whether it’s fitness, conscious living, parenting, or sustainability, they project the image of a modern Indian couple that brands rely on for credibility and long-term association.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Fresh, fashionable, and immensely popular, Ranbir and Alia strike a chord with younger audiences. Their appeal lies in their relatability mixed with star power, making them favourites for brands targeting youth, pop culture, fashion, and urban lifestyles.