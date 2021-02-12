This Valentine’s Day MX TakaTak influencers Ayush Yadav and Saloni Mittal take inspiration from the King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, India’s leading short format video app MX TakaTak gives its users an opportunity to express their love by uploading a video using hashtag #ValentinesDay. With a chance to win cash prizes up to INR 25 Lakhs, users are invited to follow their favourite influencers and upload videos showcasing their interpretation of love – die-hard romanticism, unusual proposals, remembering jilted lovers, cheesy pick up lines, being forever friend-zoned or staying happily single.

Celebrating the season of love are dynamic duo Ayush Yadav and Saloni Mittal, who are well known for their romantic short format videos. A testimony to the power of collaborative content, their association is well received and their many videos are loved by fans.

Ayush and Saloni’s unabashed romanticism is deeply inspired by the one and only king of romance – Shah Rukh Khan. Speaking about him, Ayush says, “I aspire to be an actor. I look up to Mr. Khan and admire his dedication. I follow his style of romance and try to depict that in the best possible way in my videos. In the past, I have recreated a scene from his movie, Om Shanti Om, which was highly appreciated by the audience.”

Their popularity is such that one of their fans ended up naming her child Sayu, deriving it from Ayush and Saloni’s name and the hashtag they use while tagging their videos – #Sayu. Talking about their fan base, Saloni added, “We are fortunate to have received so much support from our fans. It takes immense hard work and determination to create viral content. We try to ensure that with each video, the entertainment quotient and our creativity increases. We are thankful to MX TakaTak for providing us with a platform that allows us to uninhibitedly explore our creativity.”

Speaking about Valentine’s Day and what viewers can expect from them on this occasion, they said, “Well, Valentine week is here and each and every day of it is very special. MX TakaTak is celebrating Valentine’s Day and this entire week – you will get to see us groove to love songs, use flowers, balloons and all other such cute props that celebrate love and togetherness.”

MX TakaTak caters to over 100 Mn Monthly Active Users and ranks #4 amongst the Breakout Social Apps 2020 in terms of Monthly Active Users in India as per the State of Mobile 2021 report by App Annie.