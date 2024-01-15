“Thrilled that Pathaan and Tiger 3’s VFX has received a lot of love!”, says Sherry Bharda, Head of yFX, the visual effects arm of Yash Raj Films

In just one calendar year, Yash Raj Films’ visual effects arm, yFX, has delivered two of the biggest visual spectacles seen by Indian audiences to date – Pathaan & Tiger 3! The VFX of these two films have received unanimous acclaim from all quarters, with industry and media hailing them to have set new benchmarks with its incredibly lavish and outrageously spectacular visual effects.

Heading yFX is Sherry Bharda, a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, popularly called the Oscars. She is thrilled that YRF has contributed towards bettering the movie-watching experience of audiences globally.

Sherry says, “It has been an exciting year for yFX. We are thrilled that Pathaan and Tiger 3’s VFX has received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience and the film industry. At yFX, we are constantly trying to push the envelope to create an immersive movie-watching experience that is spectacular for audiences.”

She adds, “At a time when people want spectacular visual experience from theatricals, we are delighted to have delivered products like Pathaan and Tiger 3 that have become resounding success stories. To do this in a single calendar year, makes us incredibly proud.”

Sherry admits that Indian audiences now want more wow moments from the tentpole theatrical action entertainers our country is making, having being exposed to breathtaking global action films.

She says, “Due to exposure to global cinema, people have become more aware of visual effects. They have understood what it means to see good VFX on screen. So, their expectations from the product today is heightened. We are aware of the euphoria that YRF Spy Universe has for audiences and we wanted to create a breathtaking and unique movie-watching experience for people. We worked with the vision that Aditya Chopra, Siddharth Anand and Maneesh Sharma had for Pathaan and Tiger and we are happy to have created products that have been celebrated globally.”

Netizens, who were spellbound with Tiger 3’s VFX when it hit the theatres last Diwali, are again dissecting and praising the visual effects of the film now that it has released on streaming.

Sherry admits, “We are witnessing a lot of love for Tiger 3’s VFX. We invested a lot of time on the film before the shooting started and hence the process once it went on floors became easier for us. We pre-visualized each and every action scene of Tiger 3 and that has led to the process becoming a lot more efficient.“

She adds, “Tiger 3 is a well-planned film with ample pre-production. The result is there for everyone to see. We are delighted with the reaction that we have got for visual effects in the film.”