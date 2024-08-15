“Thrilled with the unanimous love and appreciation that I’m getting for Vedaa!” – Sharvari

Rising star of Bollywood, Sharvari, is on a roll this year. After delivering a 100 crore blockbuster with Munjya, a global streaming hit with Maharaj, Sharvari is now getting unanimous love and acclaim for her acting in Vedaa. Her stellar gritty performance in the has been reviewed brilliantly well.

Sharvari says, “2024 has been the best year for me professionally. I’m absolutely thrilled with the unanimous love and appreciation that I’m getting for Vedaa. I have come to this industry with a huge ambition as an actor and Vedaa has given me the best platform yet to showcase my acting & performance. I have to thank my director Nikkhil Advani for being the guiding light of my career and for choosing and grooming me to become Vedaa on screen. My victory is his victory.”

She adds, “I’m so happy for him, for John Abraham, for Madhu and Monisha ma’am, for Abhishek Banerjee and for the entire team of Vedaa for getting so much love. Every film is important for me because I have to do well in every film to get more work and better work.”

Sharvari thanks the media for their constant support towards her work. She says, “The love that my performance is getting in Vedaa will surely get me more amazing work. I have to thank the media for always looking out for me and I’m glad they are again showering so much love for my performance in Vedaa.”

She adds, “Media plays a very important role in how I survive in this cutthroat industry. So, to win their heart, to win their admiration is critical. I hope Vedaa becomes a huge success story. It is a well-intentioned film made with a lot of heart.”