Throwback to when Saif Ali Khan was all praise for Alaya F, read on!

Alaya F’s debut was a massive success. She starred in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Playing an unconventional role, Alaya made sure she held her own and made her presence felt. She impressed her co – star and this is what he had to say about her.

Alaya’s co-star Saif said, “You could tell that there was a nice spark there. But when I shot with her, it was like working with a very experienced actor.” Alaya seemed prepared for her role. The role needed a certain level of maturity and the young actress aced it with brilliance.

The ‘girl of the moment’, as she was popularly referred to as, has made a name for herself in a very short while. She is quite active on social media and keeps posting regularly on her handles. Not only that, the debutant came and conquered most of the leading magazine covers in no time. Recently, she came up with #AlayaAf which comprises 5 different types of videos: #HealthyAF, #FitAF, #ArtsyAF, #GlamAF, #ChallengingAF! And also some videos that are just #AlayaAF!

The young actress is also an articulate speaker and knows just when the right time is to say the right thing. She seems to be a multi – tasker as she has been trying her hands at a lot of variety of things requiring different sets of skills.

With just her first film, Alaya has managed to leave a strong impact on the audience where everyone is already smitten by the actress and her impeccable performance. The actress even received various accolades for the same.