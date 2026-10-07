Tia Bajpai and Arian Romal’s Fanaa blends haunting Music and Horror

Tia Bajpai and Arian Romal’s ‘Fanaa’ is making waves for taking the music-video format into an unusually dark and terrifying space. Touted as India’s first-ever horror music video, the project was created with the intention of delivering an experience scary enough to leave audiences unsettled even after the song ends. And now, the makers are witnessing an unexpected downside of going all-in on horror, with the video facing an 18+ age restriction on YouTube.

Speaking about the response and the challenges that have come with making the video so frightening, the makers shared, “We have had lots of issues with YouTube and everywhere else with the 18+ tag being put on it. We were also told that it’s too scary to watch for viewers. We wanted to make the scariest music video, and we did. Now we are seeing the downside of it. Since the video is not being shown to users, the only way people can watch it is if they are logged in, over 18 and specifically searching for the song. It’s kind of cool, but also bad in the same way.”

Despite the restrictions on YouTube, ‘Fanaa’ is finding a massive audience on Instagram, where the full video has already crossed almost 10 million views. The contrasting response across platforms has added another interesting chapter to the journey of the horror music video.

The 18+ restriction has also become an unexpected talking point around ‘Fanaa’, with the makers highlighting that such a restriction is rarely seen for a music video. For a project that set out to push the boundaries of how frightening a music video could be, the classification has become almost another testament to just how intense the visual experience is.

Tia Bajpai returns to the horror space with an intense and mysterious performance, once again embracing the persona of the ‘Horror Queen’. In ‘Fanaa’, she becomes the centre of a dark and unsettling narrative that unfolds more like a horror short film than a conventional music video.

Talking about her experience shooting the song, Tia Bajpai shares, “Shooting Fanaa was a completely different experience for me because we were trying to create something that feels like more than just a music video. The atmosphere, the visuals and the emotions of the character required me to completely immerse myself in that world. There were moments on set that were genuinely intense, but that is also what made the experience exciting and memorable. I think audiences will connect with Fanaa because beneath the horror and suspense, there is a strong emotional layer to the story. It keeps you curious, makes you feel something and hopefully stays with you even after the video ends.”

Arian Romal’s music adds another dimension to the project, creating an intriguing contrast between haunting melodies and disturbing visuals. The combination of music, suspense and horror gives ‘Fanaa’ a distinctive identity while making the viewing experience feel cinematic and immersive.

The makers have also leaned into the horror factor with warnings asking audiences not to watch the video alone and to “keep the lights on.” What began as a creative attempt to make an exceptionally scary music video has now turned into a talking point, particularly because of the restrictions being placed on its availability on certain platforms.

With almost 10 million views for the full video on Instagram despite the challenges surrounding its YouTube release, ‘FANAA’ continues to generate curiosity among horror and music audiences. The project demonstrates how far a music video can push genre, storytelling and visual experimentation when the creators deliberately choose to embrace horror without holding back.