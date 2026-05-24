Tia Bajpai flies from London to Lucknow to celebrate her birthday with family

Actor and singer Tia Bajpai is all set to celebrate her birthday with her family in Lucknow, choosing warmth and togetherness over a glamorous getaway. Despite her hectic international work schedule and continuous travel, the actress made sure to fly back home and spend her special day surrounded by her loved ones.

Tia, who has been busy shooting in London, recently wrapped an important schedule abroad. Before heading to India, the actress was pleasantly surprised by a close friend who organized an intimate birthday celebration for her in London with the team after the shoot wrap. The sweet gesture left Tia emotional and added an early festive touch to her birthday celebrations.

While the London surprise party became a memorable moment for the actress, Tia had already decided that her actual birthday would be incomplete without her family in Lucknow. Known for staying deeply connected to her roots, she always prioritizes spending important occasions with her near and dear ones despite her demanding work commitments.

A close source shared, “Tia was extremely touched by the surprise celebration planned for her in London after the shoot wrap. But no matter where work takes her, birthdays are always about family for her. She immediately flew down to Lucknow to celebrate with them and take some quality time off.”

Balancing work and personal life with grace, Tia Bajpai continues to win hearts not just through her talent, but also through the value she gives to relationships and family bonds. This birthday, for the actress, is all about cherishing simple moments, home-cooked food, laughter, and being close to the people who matter the most.