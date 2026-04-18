Tia Bajpai gears up for her Hollywood project in Monaco, France

Currently on location, Tia is filming under the direction of Omid Romal, marking a significant milestone in her evolving career.

Known for her versatility and screen presence, Tia has embraced this new chapter with both enthusiasm and determination. The film, which brings together a diverse international team, offers her the opportunity to explore a fresh cinematic space and connect with a global audience. From the scenic backdrops of Monaco to the disciplined pace of an international production, Tia is fully immersed in the experience.

On set, she has been drawing attention not just for her performance, but also for her professionalism and adaptability. Transitioning into a Hollywood project comes with its own set of challenges, but Tia appears to be taking it all in stride, showcasing her commitment to growth and excellence.

Speaking about her experience, Tia shared, “Shooting here in Monaco feels surreal. Every day on set is a learning experience, and working with such a talented international team has been incredibly inspiring. This project means a lot to me—it’s not just about stepping into Hollywood, but about pushing my own boundaries as an artist.”

Beyond the camera, Tia has also been soaking in the charm of Monaco, a destination known for its elegance and cinematic appeal. The vibrant atmosphere seems to complement her journey perfectly, adding to the excitement of working on such a prestigious project.

With this venture, Tia Bajpai is clearly setting her sights beyond borders, building a career that blends talent, ambition, and global appeal. As she continues filming in Monaco, all eyes are on her promising Hollywood debut, which is already generating buzz among fans and industry watchers alike.