Tiger Shroff collaborates with BUILD to enter protein supplements market

Tiger Shroff has collaborated with BUILD., a promising start-up offering high quality sports nutrition supplements, to launch a customised new series of health supplements. Through this strategic partnership, Tiger’s brand PROWL forays into the health and nutrition category.

This partnership is focused on democratising fitness and active lifestyle for all and focuses on Shroff’s philosophy of staying fit.

Catering to the idea that ‘fitness is for all’, the brand aims to bridge the protein deficit amongst the Indian population.

Talking about the association, Tiger Shroff said, “I believe that the BUILD. team have the expertise and capabilities to develop and market an international quality “India-manufactured product”, which is quite evident from their recently launched BUILD. range. The BUILD. products truly offer an international, high-quality protein supplement range, which tastes great and stands as a true testament that Indian brands can offer a product that is at par with international brands. I love sports and fitness; I celebrate movement and activity. BUILD. believes in that too. That’s how there exist strong synergies between my brand Prowl and BUILD. Through this partnership, I am looking forward to developing a custom created Prowl range of supplements from BUILD., which will be launched soon!”

On the association, Soumava Sengupta, CEO BUILD. said, “Tiger is one of the most popular stars and the undisputed fitness icon in India today. His regime and dedication to fitness is of the level of an elite athlete. We at BUILD. share his philosophy on fitness and strongly believe that fitness is for everyone and not restricted only to gyms and weight training.”

The PROWL signature supplements will be created by incorporating Tiger’s inputs, to offer a result-oriented health supplements range that will help athletes and fitness enthusiasts, achieve their respective fitness goals and build their desirable bodies. With a focus on quality ingredients, these supplements will be at par with their international counterparts and are designed to be most suited for the Indian nutritional requirements.

The BUILD. PROWL series will soon be available at your nearest retailer!