Tiger Shroff is eyeing up the most exciting lineup ahead

The youngest action hero of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has always stunned the masses with his high-octane action films. While the actor never misses registering his presence in the market with his power-packed action films, he has truly emerged as a whole sole action hero of this generation who has got no competition.

Having seen his vibrant filmography, so far Tiger is one actor who has marked his niche in the commercial action genre and his films never miss up on that factor. Moreover, while the actor has given some of the most successful action movies at the box office, his lineup ahead is even more interesting to watch out for. Where the actor will be seen bringing up his franchise films and on the other hand he also has some really big-budget films with big banners and superstars in the industry. With his upcoming films like Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan, Ganapath, and Rambo, the actor truly captured the glances of the masses.

Ganapath

The first one in the lineup is Ganapath in which he will be seen with his Heropanti costar Kriti Sanon whose chemistry has been loved by the masses. Moreover, a short glimpse of his look from the film was recently revealed while leaving the masses talking about him.

Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan

Yet another big line up from the actor is ‘Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar. As the film has created a whole new kind of buzz among the mass with the release of the first action-packed announcement video, the audience is super excited to witness the two action heroes in the same frame.

Rambo

Rambo is yet another big film that Tiger fans have been waiting for. Moreover, the actor has also seen speaking about it during an interview, “I am very much looking forward to Rambo. It has been in the making for a very long time. I am also looking forward to working with Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand. With Sid, I have an equation through War, so looking forward to working with that team again.”