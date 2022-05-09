Tiger Shroff starts shooting for the final schedule of Ganapath in Leh Ladakh

Tiger Shroff who is popular among the masses for his kickass stunt scenes is back with yet another thriller! The star is currently shooting for the final schedule of his upcoming film Ganapath in Leh Ladakh.

The actor took to his social media and shared a happy picture of kick-starting the shoot from the sets of the film in Leh Ladakh. “Ganapath Final Sched, Let’s Go🔥🔥🔥♥️”

The actor is currently shooting for a very challenging and interesting schedule in Ladakh which requires a certain kind of physicality and training. Post that he will get into the prep for Rambo and then he will get into Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.