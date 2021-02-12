Tiger Shroff takes the responsibility of leaving no talent unexplored – adds singing to the list

Tiger Shroff entered into fame as he started out with this first film ‘Heropanti’ and left many impressed with impeccable dancing, action and acting skills. The multi talented star is the youngest to also ace the music field along with all other skills.

Known to perform his actions himself, Tiger has since shown us the proof of his self performed stunts in his action films like the Baaghi series. He is a fitness and martial arts enthusiast who has shared quite a few videos of how he keeps fit and his martial arts training on his social media. But with all these talents, the SOTY2 star had recently dropped views of yet another talent, singing.

Tiger has shown to master all talents he possesses getting compared to the best from Michael Jackson to Jackie Chan for his skills. And with his debut into singing his song, Unbelievable made it to the Billboard charts where the likes of Bruno Mars, Eminem etc. have also featured.

With over 22 million views for Unbelievable on Youtube since its release in the lockdown itself, Tiger also released a second song recently titled Casanova. Flashing his washboard abs and smooth dance moves, Shroff won millions of hearts yet again.

Tiger Shroff is the youngest star to be a master of the music space along with all his other skills of action, dancing, acting, martial arts etc. He has an impressive trajectory and will definitely keep treating his fans with views of these infinite talents.