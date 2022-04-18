Tiger Shroff sports the biggest designer labels in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is not one to spare costs when it comes to bringing the best elements together for his entertainers – While his highly anticipated action entertainer ‘Heropanti 2’ was shot at some exotic locations in England, India, Russia, Thailand, and Abu Dhabi, the biggest international action directors too were roped in for the film.

If that wasn’t all, protagonist Tiger Shroff also had a massive budget allotted just for his looks and outfits in the film, which boast of the biggest designer labels. The action star’s wardrobe became one of the key components on the overall budget as several of these designer suits from top brands were destroyed in the process of filming the high octane action sequences.

Reveals a production source, “Close to 45 to 50 suits from the biggest designer labels were purchased for Tiger Shroff, many of which were damaged as he was performing his stunts and filming action sequences in these expensive suits. The visuals are not just adrenaline packed but oozing of style and panache because Tiger looks like an international action star in every single frame thanks to the work that went into his looks.”

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, trio Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger Shroff and director Ahmed Khan are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.