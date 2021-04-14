Tiger Shroff’s trainer reveals the actor’s fitness regime, says he trains 12 hours a day

Tiger Shroff is known for being a highly multi talented actor. But none of these come easy as the actor trains hard daily to maintain proficiency at everything he does from action, dance, martial arts, fitness, singing to acting.

Tiger Shroff’s trainer, Rajendra Dhole said, “If he is not shooting, he is either lifting weights or doing kicks or his gymnastics. He basically spends 12 hours every day training for some set of skills or another whether- dance, kicks or weights and when on shoot when there is no gym we focus on bodyweight training and the main focus is always diet on the go!

The young actor often shows us views of his hard training in the gym on his social media be it while he is boxing, working out or doing martial arts, he is always at it.

Tiger is the only actor in Bollywood to ace the space of dancing, fitness and singing, effortlessly as he works long and hard everyday to be on top of his game in any of his ventures.

With multiple franchise films under his belt, Tiger is all set to knock out the audience with his action and stunts. He is currently working on action-drama films like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath. He will treat us with some great action and physique once again in these upcoming projects.