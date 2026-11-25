Dangal TV has unveiled the central characters of its upcoming romantic show ‘Mehak Tere Ishq Ki’, a heartfelt drama set in Jhansi that revolves around a young woman’s quest for independence and the choices that shape her future.

Tina Kashyap as ‘Mehak’

The show follows a bright young woman who has loved colours and fragrances since childhood. She can recognize any scent and loves creating her own, and she dreams of becoming a perfumer.

But Mehak has never been given the right to choose. Her father, Harinarayan, adores his children, but his love comes wrapped in control. Her mother, Savitri, believes a woman’s duty is to adjust. Her clothes, friends, career, and future have always been decided for her.

Daksh Sharma as Mohit Tiwari

The eldest son of a traditional Jhansi family, Mohit lost his father at a young age and set aside his own dreams to shoulder the household. With grit and intelligence, he rebuilt the family’s pooja samagri and fragrance business, educated his younger siblings and became the pillar everyone in the Tiwari home depends on. Soft-spoken, sincere and dependable, he is respected by all.

Now that his responsibilities are settling down, the family believes it is time for him to marry. But how will a man who lives for responsibility win over a girl who lives for her dreams?

Adish Vaidya as Chetan

Charming, witty, confident and effortlessly good with people, Chetan manages the Tiwari family’s pooja samagri and fragrance store in Jhansi. He knows the city’s festivals, its fragrances and what makes people buy.

Mehak first meets him at the store while buying pooja samagri for a havan at home. What begins as a shared love for fragrance soon grows into something more. Chetan listens to her dreams, teaches her about the perfume business and tells her she is too talented for a small town, with stories of Mumbai, Dubai and a glamorous career.

To Mehak, Chetan feels like freedom itself. But are his promises as real as they sound?

‘Mehak Tere Ishq Ki’ premieres on 30th November, Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM, only on Dangal TV