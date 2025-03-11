Tinder And Rhea Chakraborty’s Chapter 2 unveil bold ‘Consent Lena Bhi Zaroori Hai’ tee this Holi

This Holi, Tinder is turning up the colour—and the conversation around consent! In a bold new partnership, Tinder is collaborating with actor, podcaster and entrepreneur Rhea Chakraborty’s clothing brand, Chapter 2, founded by Showik Chakraborty, to launch a limited-edition t-shirt featuring the powerful message: “Bura Na Mano Holi Hai, But Consent bhi Zaroori Hai.”

This on-trend tee isn’t just about festival fashion—it’s a call to action. It’s designed to kick off conversations about the importance of obtaining consent before applying colour or splashing water on someone, reminding everyone that while Holi is all about fun and colour, respect and safety must always be a priority, whether in dating or beyond.

“At Tinder, we believe meaningful connections start with mutual respect and clear consent—when two users agree to match, that’s when the real spark happens. This Holi, in partnership with Chapter 2, we’re launching a limited-edition tee that’s not just about vibrant hues—it’s a playful reminder that while Holi brings singles together for fun and connection, respect and consideration are key. Celebrate the freedom to connect while keeping boundaries in mind, and enjoy a festival that’s as safe and empowering as it is colourful,” says Anukool Kumar, Head of Marketing at Tinder in India.

Available from March 11 on Chapter 2’s official website, this drop is part of Tinder’s commitment to fostering meaningful, safe connections. A survey of over 1,000 young adults in Indian metro areas found that more than 65% were unsure how to ask for, give, or withdraw consent.* In response, Tinder launched the Let’s Talk Consent initiative—an interactive resource hub featuring short films like Closure and We Need To Talk (each watched over a million times), along with in-person workshops with Yuvaa and Pink Legal. These efforts by Tinder have reached millions and engaged thousands, helping to pave the way for a safer, more confident dating experience today.

Building on this, Tinder introduced a free 90-minute Let’s Talk Consent course on Coursera, and in 2025, Tinder’s Dating Safety Guide became available in multiple Indian languages, empowering users to navigate consent and modern dating with confidence. Meanwhile, the Tinder app’s innovative, AI-powered tools like “Are You Sure?” and “Does This Bother You?” help users take control of their interactions, ensuring a safer and more inclusive space for singles across India on Tinder.

Actor, podcaster and founder of Chapter 2 Rhea Chakraborty says, “Chapter 2 is a celebration of change. We are a community of people who aren’t the norm. And we believe in respecting personal choices and not judging them. Our t-shirts embody feelings like ‘unherd’ and ‘indifferent’. We believe your clothes speak for you. Our latest slogan t-shirt in partnership with Tinder – ‘Bura Na Mano Holi Hai, But Consent Lena bhi Zaroori Hai’ underscores the importance of consent in every interaction. So come spread the message, this Holi! Make it colourful and consensual!”

*In 2022, YouGov surveyed 1,018 Indian young adults (aged 18–30) across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.